Three bus accidents took place in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon‚ resulting in two deaths and more than 100 injuries.

“Paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal have had a busy afternoon. This after treating over 100 patients in three separate bus crashes which have occurred in the province. One crash occurred on the N2 at Candova where 56 people were injured‚ including two people who sustained fatal injuries‚” KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said.

The bus was involved in a collision with a truck.

In the second incident‚ McKenzie said that a bus overturned down a small embankment Staram near Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ leaving 11 people injured.

“Meanwhile‚ in Izingolweni‚ paramedics treated over 44 patients when a bus overturned on a road there‚” said McKenzie.

He said the causes of crashes are not known at this stage and were being investigated by police.