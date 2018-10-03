STATE CAPTURE
Big wigs come out to support Nhlanhla Nene at state capture inquiry
Prominent members of the Treasury and the finance ministry have come out in support of Nhanhla Nene, accompanying him to the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Nene is currently testifying about how former president Jacob Zuma fired him in December 2015 because: “I believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects. In hindsight, it seems that those projects may have benefited the Gupta family and other close associates of the President”.
The finance minister also said Zuma believed there were “spies” and “apartheid agents” within Treasury.
Nene arrived in the company of at least half a dozen Treasury and finance ministry officials, all of whom moved to the public gallery after he took the stand.
Director-general Dondo Mogajane, former budget chief Michael Sachs, spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane and deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat were all present from Treasury.
Nene’s deputy, Mondli Gungubele, was also in attendance.
The finance minister began his testimony by saying Zuma fired him because he would not toe the line.
Nene’s testimony will continue throughout the day.
