Big wigs come out to support Nhlanhla Nene at state capture inquiry

Prominent members of the Treasury and the finance ministry have come out in support of Nhanhla Nene, accompanying him to the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Nene is currently testifying about how former president Jacob Zuma fired him in December 2015 because: “I believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects. In hindsight, it seems that those projects may have benefited the Gupta family and other close associates of the President”.

The finance minister also said Zuma believed there were “spies” and “apartheid agents” within Treasury.