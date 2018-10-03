Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has accused a neighbour of spreading “malicious lies” about a noisy matric dance after-party at her official residence in Cape Town.

Anthony Williams e-mailed Zille at 3.46am last Thursday after being kept awake by music at the R130-a-head Rondebosch Boys’ High School event at Leeuwenhof‚ the premier’s Gardens mansion.

“The abuse of privilege that this constitutes is evident for us all to see‚” Williams wrote‚ a view later echoed by the ANC‚ which said Zille should be kicked out of Leeuwenhof.

“It beggars belief that you had the temerity to allow this to take place on a weekday‚ let alone at all‚ and that permission was actually granted by both the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town to that effect‚” said Williams.