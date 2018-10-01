Ousted mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay‚ Athol Trollip‚ has suggested for the first time that the DA could have received an outright majority in the highly-contested coastal municipality if not for internal divisions.

The factions were allegedly led by then provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.

Trollip‚ who lost his mayoral chain to the United Democratic Movement's (UDM's) Mongameli Bobani last month‚ claimed that Mvenya and some DA leaders in the Bay may have sabotaged the party when their preferred councillor candidate didn't emerge high up on the party's candidate list.

He was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday‚ where he reflected on the build-up to the 2016 local government elections. He also addressed his tumultuous stay in office and life after his removal.

Trollip‚ who is now an ordinary councillor after two years as mayor‚ may be down but he insists that he is not out. He considers himself “underemployed” and argues that he is a coelacanth.