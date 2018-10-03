Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will have some tough questions to answer at the state capture commission hearings – including revealing why former President Jacob Zuma fired him in 2015.

For one‚ he will have to give details on how many times he met with the Gupta family‚ the nature of these meetings and why he kept quiet about it for so long.

Nene‚ who was re-appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February this year‚ is likely to spill the beans about a tense build-up to his firing‚ including how Zuma accused him and other senior Treasury officials of obstructing lucrative deals that were deemed unaffordable.

Was the now abandoned nuclear deal with Russian nuclear giant Rosatom central to him being given the boot?

Initially said to be earmarked for a BRICS Bank position‚ Nene’s axing in December 2015 resulted in a collision of seismic proportions of politics and the economy. So devastating was the statement issued by Zuma dismissing his finance minister without reason that the economy tanked - and has been limping ever since.