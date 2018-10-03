Streets of misery: Westbury says ‘no more’

In Westbury, Johannesburg, primary school children greet each other by asking: “Which gang do you belong to? Are you part of the Fast Guns or Varados?”

This is the life that has led residents to say “no more”, with their anger over the shooting death of the mother of a 10-year-old spilling into the streets over the past few days.

For Delores Mackay, the picture is all too familiar. Last year she lost her son – a father of two – to gang violence, close to her flat, which is opposite the police station.