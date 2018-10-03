‘I do not want to be his son‚’ says victim of Springs ‘house of horrors’ victim ahead of his dad’s sentencing

“If I could have‚ I would have killed him myself. I hate him a lot.”

That is what one of the children of the so-called “Springs monster” in the so-called “house of horrors” said about his father.

The child’s dad has been found guilty of a string of heinous crimes perpetuated against his own children. The man – and his wife‚ who has also been found guilty of various offenses – cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.

“When I think about him‚ I hate everything about him. He never loved me. I wish I could get another surname. I do not want to be anything of his anymore. I do not want to be his son. Someone once told me I look like him. I became very angry‚” the child said in an affidavit dated September 26.

The father is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday in the Pretoria High Court.

The mother and father kept their five children locked up in their home in Springs‚ Gauteng. Their reign of terror made headlines four years ago when details emerged of how their children were burnt with blow torches‚ tied up in a closet and kept handcuffed.