South Africa

A power-drunk Zuma and those Gupta meetings: Nene lets rip

04 October 2018 - 07:00 By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
Nhlanhla Nene, the minister of finance, testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Until now, South Africa never knew how Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene braved former president Jacob Zuma and his cabinet colleagues, protecting the country from certain financial ruin.

Nene has kept silent for almost three years about the pressure and hostility against him in the build-up to his dismissal in December 2015.


He finally had his say, giving exhaustive testimony at the Zondo commission on Wednesday about the onslaught against him and the national Treasury.

