South Africa

Three arrested after mandrax bust in Kimberley

04 October 2018 - 19:34 By Ernest Mabuza
Image: iStock

Police in Kimberley arrested three people who were allegedly found in possession of 2‚198 mandrax tablets‚ worth an estimated street value of R175‚000.

“At about 12:45pm‚ Provincial Crime Intelligence‚ together with the Trio Crimes Unit‚ followed up on information about a black Corsa Light vehicle travelling from Gauteng to Kimberley that was transporting drugs‚” police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said.

He said police spotted the vehicle parked in Cecil Sussman Street‚ in Kimberley.

“Upon arrival‚ police searched the vehicle and found a brown handbag with 2‚918 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R175‚000.”

Police confiscated the vehicle and arrested the three suspects‚ who will appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon.

