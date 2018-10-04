South Africa

Police raid Westbury 'drug den' as residents mourn

04 October 2018 - 07:19 By Poloko Tau
The late Heather Petersen’s memorial service held at AFM church in Westbury on Wednesday October 3 2018.
The late Heather Petersen’s memorial service held at AFM church in Westbury on Wednesday October 3 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

As residents of Westbury gathered at a memorial service on Wednesday to mourn the death of Heather Peterson‚ who died after she was caught in suspected gang-related gunfire last week‚ police pounced on a block of flats down the road.

Officers raided a unit that residents believe is a drug den or “lolly lounge”. TimesLIVE witnessed at least four men and a young woman being cuffed and led to a police vehicle‚ much to the pleasure of residents who were standing by and watching.

“This is what we went on a protest for‚” said one woman.

Another added: “Why go for users and not suppliers? Big fish are out there and they know them but they still target those who are already hooked on the drugs‚ the victims.”

The raid followed a day after police minister Bheki Cele announced an increased police presence in the Johannesburg township as well as the arrival of the police’s tactical response team.

Streets of misery: Westbury says ‘no more’

In Westbury, Johannesburg, primary school children greet each other by asking: “Which gang do you belong to? Are you part of the Fast Guns or ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Bheki Cele promises action in crime-plagued Westbury

Residents in the gang-plagued suburb of Westbury want police minister Bheki Cele to ensure community members arrested during turbulent anti-crime ...
News
1 day ago

Cele had also committed on Tuesday that following the arrest of two suspects for the murder of Peterson‚ two more would be arrested in 48 hours to 72 hours. Peterson’s grieving husband told TimesLIVE that it was his hope that those who had robbed his wife of her life would pay for it.

Meanwhile‚ speaker after speaker at the memorial service spoke against the continuing killing of the innocent amid what they believed were battles between warring gangs.

It was Heather’s death that plunged Westbury into violent protests last Friday. Several residents have since been arrested.

Calm had returned to Westbury on Wednesday night as blue police lights flashed across the township and rubble and rocks lined the streets.

READ MORE

Westbury community say 'enough is enough'

Enough is enough. That was the cry of a resident who is fed up with crime in Westbury‚ addressing a crowd gathered in the crime-ridden suburb of ...
News
1 day ago

Bheki Cele to visit Westbury as residents' anger boils over

Police minister Bheki Cele plans to visit Westbury in Johannesburg on Tuesday in response to days of protests and the barricading of roads by ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘It's hurtful and painful’‚ says husband of woman who was shot dead in Westbury

The husband of the woman who was shot dead in a shootout between three men in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ said he was disappointed that the police took ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | This video of a deer, a play castle and Phil Collins' 'In the Air ... World
  2. Rand weakens sharply‚ setting scene for further fuel price rises Business
  3. WATCH | No smash, no grab: Tough car window foils Joburg robbers South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT TODAY: Nene on power-drunk Zuma | Springs Monster ex's new love | ... News
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Not today’: Criminals run for the hills after failed smash-and-grab
Delays hamper Phoenix triple murder suspect’s bail bid
X