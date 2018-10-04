As residents of Westbury gathered at a memorial service on Wednesday to mourn the death of Heather Peterson‚ who died after she was caught in suspected gang-related gunfire last week‚ police pounced on a block of flats down the road.

Officers raided a unit that residents believe is a drug den or “lolly lounge”. TimesLIVE witnessed at least four men and a young woman being cuffed and led to a police vehicle‚ much to the pleasure of residents who were standing by and watching.

“This is what we went on a protest for‚” said one woman.

Another added: “Why go for users and not suppliers? Big fish are out there and they know them but they still target those who are already hooked on the drugs‚ the victims.”

The raid followed a day after police minister Bheki Cele announced an increased police presence in the Johannesburg township as well as the arrival of the police’s tactical response team.