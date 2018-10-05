Finding the builder

The Commission is‚ at the best of times‚ not the most transparent of institutions. It routinely refuses to make specific requested information and documentation available about funded projects and the organisations involved in them. When members of the media have resorted to requesting the information under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) legislation‚ these requests have often been denied by the Lotteries Commission for various reasons‚ including the need to protect the privacy of people involved in Lottery-funded projects.

During our investigation into the school-building project‚ information about SCDF was obtained via the records filed at the NPO Directorate.

Contacted for comment‚ Azwindini Simba said he had no knowledge about the construction work done at the school. “I know nothing about what is going on at the school. My only role was to produce the [NPO] document for that project to assist them to get funding from the Lottery. I know nothing else … I know nothing about any problems at the school. The only time I visited the school was when I attended the opening. I never went there at all while it was being built.”

Simba said a committee had been elected to oversee the project and to appoint contractors to oversee the building of the school. He declined to name the company that built the school. Instead‚ he referred inquiries to a man he would only identify as “Tshisimba”‚ who he said was “directly involved” and had attended meetings with the National Lotteries Commission to discuss the problems at the school.

In a brief telephonic interview‚ “Tshisimba” - who claimed his name was actually “Simba” – said: “Are you sure there is a problem at the school?”

When he was told that reporters had visited the school and had also taken photos of the damage‚ he changed tack and said: “The Lottery did not fund the parts where there are problems”. He said there had been insufficient funds to build the school and “our company funded parts of it.” Told that the Lotteries Commission had claimed to be the sole funder of the project‚ “Tshisimba” said: “The Lottery has not given you the right information.”

The National Lotteries Commission said it was “unaware” of any other “funding or funders” involved in the project.

“Tshisimba” said that the company that built the school would only comment at a face-to-face meeting at their offices in Johannesburg. Later he said that “my MD will call you” but refused to name the company or the managing director and would not supply phone numbers for either. Pressed further‚ he abruptly hung up.

A while later‚ “Tshisimba” called back to say‚ “the MD will call you” and hung up again when questioned further. The “MD” never called and SMSs to “Tshisimba” went unanswered.

Lotteries Commission is aware of the problems

But the National Lotteries Commission denied that Simba was merely used as a conduit to channel money to other organisations. The legal executive manager of the Commission‚ Tsietsi Maselwa‚ said that Simba was “the beneficiary” and was responsible for appointing contractors for the construction of the school. “In terms of the Lotteries Commission funding regulations‚ only non-profit organisations can be funded‚ and the subsequent contracting of companies becomes the responsibility of the funded NPO‚ and therefore the money could not have been paid directly to the contractor/company that would have been engaged in the work‚” he said.

Tsietsi confirmed that the Lotteries Commission was aware of problems at the school. “The NLC … subsequently appointed an engineering company which has assessed the extent of the challenges and compiled a report for consideration by the NLC. Upon assessment of the report‚ the NLC has engaged the implementing agent and outlined corrective measures to be implemented. The NLC is currently undertaking monitoring and evaluation processes in line with its funding policies.”

But Simba said that while he was aware that a meeting had been held at the school with representatives of the Commission‚ he had not attended it and was unaware of the discussions that had taken place. He had also not been contacted by the Commission.

This is not the first time that the Lotteries Commission has been questioned about implementing proper monitoring systems.

Earlier this year‚ chief financial officer Philemon Letwaba‚ in response to queries about another Lottery funded project‚ explained that the Commission did not get involved in the implementation of funded projects. “However‚ we provide any support necessary to ensure that the beneficiary is well capacitated to deliver on the project; this is required by the regulations and the Act. It is the responsibility of the NPO to ensure the appointment of adequately competent service providers to ensure the quality of the work meets the standards. [The] NLC has a team of engineers who give reports on the quality of the work done on all our infrastructure-funded projects. The NLC has monitoring and evaluation which monitor the implementation of such projects.”