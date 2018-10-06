South Africa

‘It was crazy coming up here seeing Cyril‘ – says grandson at Minister Edna Molewa’s funeral service

06 October 2018 - 14:23 By Zingisa Mvumvu
The late Edna Molewa's grandson‚ Ogone Kitchin‚ referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa simply by his first name.
Image: Via Twitter/@tkathrada

As has now become the norm at funerals of well-known individuals‚ Minister Edna Molewa's funeral service in Pretoria had its own awkward moments.

But what took the cake on Saturday had to be when Molewa's grandson‚ Ogone Kitchin‚ referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa simply by his first name.

Speaking on behalf of Molewa’s grandchildren‚ the tall born-free Kitchin said: "It was crazy coming up here seeing Cyril... yahoo!" This statement saw the hundreds of mourners crack up with laughter.

Image: Via Twitter/@tkathrada

Ramphosa seemingly took it all in good spirits - joking when he took to the stage to deliver the eulogy for the former environmental affairs minister: "When I walked in here‚ it was crazy and scary seeing people like you."

