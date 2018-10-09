The 19 people accused of orchestrating a bloody mosque attack and planting fire bombs around Durban were remanded in custody after a closed court appearance on Tuesday.

The gang was arrested in a series of raids by members of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit in Durban at the weekend.

Police have implemented stringent security controls in the court precinct‚ with heavily armed officers on patrol around the building.

The second court appearance took place behind closed doors‚ with the public gallery closed and the matter heard in camera.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the heavy police presence was necessary as this was a high-profile matter.

“We are treating this as a high-profile case and that is why you see all these members here assisting us‚” he said.

He said that the gang faced a collective 14 charges‚ including for murder‚ attempted murder as well as terror-related charges.

“We will be holding an identity parade this week and as such‚ the matter was remanded for seven days for us to conduct further investigations‚” he added.

The 19 will appear in court again on October 15.