South African student activist Fasiha Hassan has won an international prize awarded by Norwegian students.

As one of the leaders of the #FeesMustFall movement‚ Hassan won the Student Peace Prize (SPP) on Tuesday for her “nonviolent efforts towards gaining equal access to higher education”.

The prize was established in 1999 and is awarded biennially to students or student organisations promoting peace‚ human rights and democracy.

“Even though South Africa has one of the world’s most progressive constitutions‚ the division between white people and black people is propagated by high levels of economic inequality‚” the selection committee said.

They commended Hassan’s fight for the right to education and breaking down racial divisions.