South Africa

WATCH | 'Where's your gun?': 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera

Correctional Services is investigating the video

11 October 2018 - 07:23 By Nico Gous
A video of a prison warder apparently caught on camera drunk at work is being investigated by the Department of Correctional Services.
A video of a prison warder apparently caught on camera drunk at work is being investigated by the Department of Correctional Services.
Image: Twitter/AdvBarryRoux

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is appalled by a video of a “plastered official”.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was aware of the video circulating on social media. In the video‚ the prison warder is sitting on a chair with what appears to be a coat over his head.

“Are you fit for duty?” the person filming the video asks him.

“I’m fine‚ meneer (mister)‚” he replies.

Later on‚ he is asked to stand on one leg but struggles. Next‚ he is asked where his gun is because his holster is empty. The prison warder struggles to find his gun.

Nxumalo said: “The Department is deeply appalled and aggrieved by this video. A conduct of this nature can never be allowed in DCS.”

He added that officials are expected to maintain a “sound state of mind and be professional in performing their duties”.

The department is investigating the video.

Most read

  1. Mayor 'cried' over measly R300‚000 'Christmas' in VBS bank feeding frenzy South Africa
  2. US halts injection execution of inmate who wants electric chair World
  3. Child refugees in Nauru camp struggle to eat, drink, talk - MSF World
  4. Tjo! Twitter is on fire over Floyd Shivambu, his brother and that VBS payment South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X