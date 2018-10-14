South Africa

Siyabonga Gama vs Transnet continues on Tuesday

14 October 2018 - 16:16 By Genevieve Quintal
Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama.
Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama.
Image: Sunday Times

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama will on Tuesday approach the Labour Court to stop the utility's board from firing him.

BusinessLIVE reports that Transnet had given Gama 10 days to show why his contract should not be terminated for alleged misconduct and maladministration into Transnet's acquisition of R54bn worth of locomotives.

In papers prepared for court‚ seen by Business Day‚ the CEO wants the Labour Court to order that the notice calling on him to give reasons why he should not be fired constitutes a "wrongful and unlawful anticipatory breach of the applicant’s contract of employment".

Read the report here 

Most read

  1. One dead‚ three injured in house fire South Africa
  2. British mountain biker shot dead by French hunter World
  3. Former security cop Joao Rodrigues back in court over Timol murder South Africa
  4. Siyabonga Gama vs Transnet continues on Tuesday South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Today we are making history’: Leopard skin-clad Cyril Ramaphosa hands over ...
Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
X