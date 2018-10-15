'Drivers' strike' leaves bus passengers stranded in Cape Town

Early morning commuters were left stranded in Cape Town due to an apparent strike by drivers employed by the MyCiTi bus service on Monday.

The city’s department of transport and urban development mayoral committee member Brett Heron said most routes were affected.“

It appears most @MyCiTiBus routes are affected by a drivers’ illegal or wildcat strike this morning. Striking drivers are allegedly trying to intimidate those who working by blocking the red roads. I’m not sure yet what this is about. Apologies to commuters who will be impacted‚” he said in a tweet.