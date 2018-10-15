South Africa

'Drivers' strike' leaves bus passengers stranded in Cape Town

15 October 2018 - 07:35 By TimesLIVE
MyCiTi bus. File photo
Image: MyCiTi Bus ‏via Twitter

Early morning commuters were left stranded in Cape Town due to an apparent strike by drivers employed by the MyCiTi bus service on Monday.

The city’s department of transport and urban development mayoral committee member Brett Heron said most routes were affected.“

It appears most @MyCiTiBus routes are affected by a drivers’ illegal or wildcat strike this morning. Striking drivers are allegedly trying to intimidate those who working by blocking the red roads. I’m not sure yet what this is about. Apologies to commuters who will be impacted‚” he said in a tweet.

MyCiTi is a bus-based transit system that ferries commuters across the city on dedicated bus lanes. Frustrated passengers were left stranded at stations across the city‚ with only a limited service operating early on Monday.

This is a developing story.

