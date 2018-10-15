Snake pastor gives congregants dog 'meat and blood' to 'heal' HIV & cancer

Controversial pastor Penuel Mnguni has been filmed giving his congregants what he claims to be dog meat and blood, video footage showed on the End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook page.

In the video entitled, Sunday Live Holy Communion Service, a small group of people are dancing around to music before Mnguni starts preaching.

"If there is anything not right inside your stomach, I'm saying today, you will recover," he tells the group.

An elderly woman is the first person to step up and is giving something to eat and drink. Her lips are filled with sores and she told Mnguni that she has been sick for two months and claims that despite going to the clinic she has not been able to get better.