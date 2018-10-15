South Africa

Snake pastor gives congregants dog 'meat and blood' to 'heal' HIV & cancer

WARNING: Graphic content not for sensitive readers

15 October 2018 - 12:27 By Jessica Levitt
Pastor Penuel Mnguni gave congregants what he claims is dog meat and blood during a church service.
Image: End Times Disciples Ministries

Controversial pastor Penuel Mnguni has been filmed giving his congregants what he claims to be dog meat and blood, video footage showed on the End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook page.

In the video entitled, Sunday Live Holy Communion Service, a small group of people are dancing around to music before Mnguni starts preaching.

"If there is anything not right inside your stomach, I'm saying today, you will recover," he tells the group.

An elderly woman is the first person to step up and is giving something to eat and drink. Her lips are filled with sores and she told Mnguni that she has been sick for two months and claims that despite going to the clinic she has not been able to get better.

Penuel Mnguni with an elderly women at a church service.
Image: End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook

Mnguni promised everyone who was sick with "HIV, Diabetes, cancer and whatever" that they would be 'healed.'

He then passed around what he claims are dog bones for the crowd to eat.

"So this is the bones of a dog. So if you want to take one home, you can take it. It's the flesh of Jesus Christ. It's no more a dog. I prayed for this bones."

He then asks people to come forward and eat what he claims is dog meat and blood. He later showed footage of a dog being decapitated, skinned and cut up.

Pictures of a dog being cut up were shown to congregants at the End Times Disciples Ministries.
Image: End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook

"There will be no obstacle against you. Now stepping back. You will be moving forward."

This person said she had been suffering from headaches. After eating the apparent dog meat and blood, she fell to the floor. Mnguni began hitting her on the back and asked her to "anoint the house."

A women falls to the floor after eating what is claimed to be dog meat and blood given to her by Penuel Mnguni.
Image: End Times Disciples Ministries

News24 previously reported that the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities had vowed to put an end to Mnguni's practises after footage of him driving a car over his congregants emerged.

