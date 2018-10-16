The City of Johannesburg has suspended senior officials over their alleged bungling of a Pikitup fleet tender.

Business Day reported that city officials had failed to renew the fleet contract‚ disrupting refuse removal services in several suburbs.

"In an effort to ensure consistent and reliable service delivery to our residents‚ the City has decided to suspend senior officials who were responsible for the processing of the Pikitup fleet tender‚ pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct‚" said Ntombi Khumalo‚ MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

"The City’s leadership took this step after refuse removal services were disrupted two weeks ago as a result of the inadequately managed contract."

Acting officials have been appointed in the interim‚ Khumalo said. "Should the investigation confirm the allegations of misconduct‚ the City will not hesitate to take appropriate action."

"As an interim measure‚ the City has appointed officials to act in these positions to ensure the tenders are finalised as a matter of urgency and advertised speedily‚" Khumalo said."

The residents of Joburg can rest assured that the multi-party government is doing all it can to ensure that allegations of misconduct are addressed and services are not interrupted."