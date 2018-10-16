Sci-Tech

WATCH | Leopards in brutal fight to the death

16 October 2018 - 12:35 By Timeslive

Life in the wild can be cruel.

Ryan Jenkins witnessed this as he was driving with his family in Kruger National Park and saw two leopards fighting. 

"We actually thought for a moment that they could just be playing, but just a bit rough... we quickly realized that they were not playing, this was a brutal attack on the little one and we thought it could only be about territory," Jenkins told Latest Sightings.

According to Jenkins, the larger leopard would try and walk away but the smaller leopard kept attacking it. The battle ended with the smaller leopard dying.  

"The older leopard grabbed the small leopard by the neck and held him down forcefully until you could see the little one suffocate." 

Jenkins admits that the sighting was "horrific to see, but at the same time, very interesting and exciting."

"We just wished that the little one had been given a chance to live another day, but as we know, that's life in the bush."

MORE:

WATCH | Sneaky leopard uses cars as cover to stalk prey

The mark of a good predator is being able to use your surroundings to better stalk your prey - even if it includes a bunch of tourist-filled cars.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Hungry wild dogs catch five buffalo calves in feeding frenzy

Not content with the two buffalo calves they had just caught, a pack of wild dogs continued with their hunt and killed another three.
News
7 days ago

WATCH | School of the hunt: 10 lion cubs take on buffalo calf

Everyone needs to learn, especially if you're a pride of lion cubs taking down your first buffalo.
Lifestyle
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Renewed clashes rock Comoros island Africa
  2. Fire Tom Moyane now, Nugent tells President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' to be restored under the world's eye Sci-Tech
  4. South African woman 'smuggling heroin' arrested at hotel in Mauritius South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X