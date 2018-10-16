WATCH | Leopards in brutal fight to the death

Life in the wild can be cruel.

Ryan Jenkins witnessed this as he was driving with his family in Kruger National Park and saw two leopards fighting.

"We actually thought for a moment that they could just be playing, but just a bit rough... we quickly realized that they were not playing, this was a brutal attack on the little one and we thought it could only be about territory," Jenkins told Latest Sightings.

According to Jenkins, the larger leopard would try and walk away but the smaller leopard kept attacking it. The battle ended with the smaller leopard dying.

"The older leopard grabbed the small leopard by the neck and held him down forcefully until you could see the little one suffocate."

Jenkins admits that the sighting was "horrific to see, but at the same time, very interesting and exciting."

"We just wished that the little one had been given a chance to live another day, but as we know, that's life in the bush."