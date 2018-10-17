South Africa

The Moyane ultimatum: Cyril gets tough on SARS firing call

17 October 2018 - 06:06 By Qaanitah Hunter
Suspended SARS commissioner, Tom Moyane, at a press conference at the Protea Hotel in Illovo, Johannesburg on July 9 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given Tom Moyane until next week Friday to comment on an interim report by Judge Robert Nugent recommending that the president fire the suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner immediately.

But Moyane is defiant, calling Nugent’s interim report “irrational, illogical and an unlawful attempt to fire the commissioner of SARS unlawfully and through the backdoor”.

