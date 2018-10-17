South Africa

Twitter ain't impressed with SARS boss's TV interview: We are not respected

17 October 2018 - 12:44 By Jessica Levitt
SARS IT Chief Officer Mmamathe Makhekhe being interviewed on SABC on Wednesday, October 17.
Image: Sochangane Twitter

Twitter has gone into attack mode after footage of an interview with Mmamathe Makhekhe, the SARS chief officer for IT, went viral on social media on Wednesday morning.

Makhekhe was being interviewed on SABC's Morning LIVE by Sakina Kamwendo.

Makhekhe spoke about outsourcing and bursary systems at SARS and when Kamwendo said, "but we're talking about IT restructuring" Makhekhe said "Mam, can you give me protection from yourself."

A video posted on Twitter received over 55,000 views at the time of publishing this story.

Sars acting group executive for IT strategy and architecture, Andre Rabie, testified on Monday at the commission of inquiry into the revenue service that the e-filling system was at risk of collapsing. Rabie said this was as a direct result of a decision made by suspended commissioner Tom Moyane in 2014.

Twitter was helluva angry and didn't hold back.

