Twitter ain't impressed with SARS boss's TV interview: We are not respected
Twitter has gone into attack mode after footage of an interview with Mmamathe Makhekhe, the SARS chief officer for IT, went viral on social media on Wednesday morning.
Makhekhe was being interviewed on SABC's Morning LIVE by Sakina Kamwendo.
Makhekhe spoke about outsourcing and bursary systems at SARS and when Kamwendo said, "but we're talking about IT restructuring" Makhekhe said "Mam, can you give me protection from yourself."
A video posted on Twitter received over 55,000 views at the time of publishing this story.
This is the CHIEF OFFICER of Digital & IT at SARS guys SARS- Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane. We are not Respected in this country. pic.twitter.com/HWsrTn5eyy— Nkateko (@Sochangane) October 17, 2018
Sars acting group executive for IT strategy and architecture, Andre Rabie, testified on Monday at the commission of inquiry into the revenue service that the e-filling system was at risk of collapsing. Rabie said this was as a direct result of a decision made by suspended commissioner Tom Moyane in 2014.
Twitter was helluva angry and didn't hold back.
This is Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, she is the Chief Officer for Digital and IT at SARS. Please have a listen to this video and tell me if you feel confident that your tax money is being well spent. #SARSInquiry pic.twitter.com/OAvqQREatK— Renaldo Gouws (@RenaldoGouws) October 17, 2018
Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane answering questions at #SARSInquiry with such accuracy pic.twitter.com/1QGbPNOCTD— Andre (@ndre007) October 17, 2018
Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane has got us all cringing to high heaven this morning. Eish! https://t.co/PiMuGZeib0— South African Mag (@southafricanmag) October 17, 2018
The SABC interview with the CHIEF OFFICER of Digital & IT at SARS - Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane guys. What is happening there?! 😫😭😭😭— Vulane Mthembu (@VulaneMthembu) October 17, 2018