Twitter ain't impressed with SARS boss's TV interview: We are not respected

Twitter has gone into attack mode after footage of an interview with Mmamathe Makhekhe, the SARS chief officer for IT, went viral on social media on Wednesday morning.

Makhekhe was being interviewed on SABC's Morning LIVE by Sakina Kamwendo.

Makhekhe spoke about outsourcing and bursary systems at SARS and when Kamwendo said, "but we're talking about IT restructuring" Makhekhe said "Mam, can you give me protection from yourself."

A video posted on Twitter received over 55,000 views at the time of publishing this story.