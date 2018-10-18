Buyi Myeni* dreads phone calls from unknown numbers and emails from unknown sources. Every time an unidentified caller rings‚ he fears a debt collector is about to hound him.

The 28-year-old IT consultant from KwaNdengezi‚ south of Durban‚ is in debt to the tune of more than R280‚000.

He earns R8‚000 a month‚ but five days after getting his salary at the end of the month‚ he says‚ his bank balance is back to zero. He pays R2‚750 a month in rent and sends R2‚500 home.

“There are days when I have no petrol money to get to work.”

He says the only way he can repay his loans is by taking out more loans or new credit cards. While studying‚ he acquired R80‚000 worth of debt from a student loan‚ and soon after getting his first job he borrowed R144‚000 from a bank to buy a car. He owes R58‚625 on his credit cards.

Myeni is one of nearly 25 million South Africans who are in debt of some sort.

According to the latest report from the National Credit Regulator (NCR)‚ there were nearly 25 million “credit-active” consumers at the end of June 2018. Most of these – more than 60% – were “in good standing” and up to date with their repayments. But nearly 40% were behind with their loan repayments.

Myeni says the challenges young graduates face are worsened by high expectations from families.