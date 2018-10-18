South Africa

At last a foster care grant for Newcastle family

18 October 2018 - 10:43 By Sibusiso Mdlalose
Bongani Mahlaula with his niece, Andile Mdluli, after the approval of Andile’s foster child grant.
Bongani Mahlaula with his niece, Andile Mdluli, after the approval of Andile’s foster child grant.
Image: Sibusiso Mdlalose

The long wait is over for Bongani Mahlaula of Osizweni township‚ Newcastle‚ who had waited more than a year for a foster care grant for a child in his care.

Last week GroundUp wrote about Mahlaula who had been looking after his 13-year-old orphaned niece‚ Andile Mdluli‚ for a year‚ but had not managed to get the foster care grant transferred to him.

Andile was looked after by her grandmother after the death of her parents. But her grandmother died in October 2017‚ and the foster care grant was stopped.

Mahlaula applied in November 2017 at the Osizweni office of the social development department in Newcastle for the grant to be transferred to him and had been waiting for a social worker to take up his case.

His long wait came to an end soon after GroundUp made contact with the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development Ncumisa Ndelu‚ who promised to investigate.

A social worker finally visited Mahlaula to examine Andile’s living conditions and sent him to the local office of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to apply for a new grant.

“My application has since been approved. Now I am happy that my niece will finally get her grant‚ come November‚” said Mahlaula.

Sassa spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko had said Mahlaula would be able to claim the grant retrospectively for the year‚ if the delay was on Sassa’s side. According to the letter of approval‚ Mahlaula will receive a first payment of R11‚850.60.

READ MORE:

Sassa strike on ice after return to 'ink and paper' fingerprints

National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members who embarked on a strike at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) ...
News
7 days ago

Nearly R2bn in irregular spending by Sassa

The agency responsible for paying social grants to 17-million people has been hit with another qualified audit opinion for irregular spending of ...
News
15 days ago

Taxi strike disrupts social grant payments in Eastern Cape

Social grant payments were disrupted in parts of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday as taxi associations went on strike‚ blocking roads and pulling ...
News
28 days ago

Most read

  1. 'This country needs people like him‚ but that's the reward we gave him' - Slain ... South Africa
  2. Grotesque tattoos take centre stage at Hannah Cornelius trial South Africa
  3. Man arrested after 92-year-old granny murdered in her bed South Africa
  4. Gang violence forces temporary shutdown of clinic in Port Elizabeth South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
X