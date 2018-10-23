South Africa

Former SARS exec in bid to shake ‘rogue’ charges

23 October 2018 - 06:14 By Karyn Maughan
Former top Sars official Johann van Loggerenberg wants the high court to overturn the decision by former NDPP Shaun Abrahams to not withdraw the “rogue unit” case
Former top South African Revenue Service (Sars) official Johann van Loggerenberg has gone to court to force the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider dropping the so-called “rogue unit” case against him – and to launch an urgent investigation into the three senior prosecutors behind those charges.

Van Loggerenberg wants the high court to overturn the decision by former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams to not withdraw the “rogue unit” case, and wants the new permanent NDPP – yet to be appointed – to make a fresh decision on whether he and his co-accused should go on trial.

