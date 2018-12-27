WATCH | Burning building evacuated in Cape Town

Some residents escaped the blaze with only the clothes on their backs.

"The city's fire and rescue services responded to Voortrekker Road and Alice Street in Goodwood where they are dealing with a building fire," the city's fire and rescue services' spokesman Theo Layne said earlier.

"Four fire engines, one hydraulic platform and a rescue vehicle is on the scene with 24 firefighters.

"The evacuation of the occupants above the floor where the fire is, is taking place. No injuries have been reported as yet," he said.