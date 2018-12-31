Clifton all sun, sand and sizzle as beachgoers chill - for now

Weber who has been in South Africa for the past two weeks, and in Cape Town for a few days, was cautioned by locals to be extra careful in the city.

“I’m really having a time of my life. I think this is such a beautiful city and it has such amazing people … I’m not going to let protests between locals disturb my beautiful holiday,” she said.

Another tourist, who gave his name as Kevin from Malta, said he also felt safe at the beach, but would stay away from beaches on New Year’s Day – following rumours that there could be more protests.

“I love the city … so much that I even own a property in Camps Bay. I feel very safe to walk around here but I found the slaughtering of the lamb at the beach a bit disturbing. I think it’s a bit extreme, but I have a great respect for the people here because they respect others,” he said.

Sipho Hlatshwayo of Johannesburg spent the day on the beach with his wife and kids.

He was not concerned about possible protests, saying that the protests were justified. He was not happy that there were only a handful of black people at Clifton beaches though.

“I think it’s shocking that this beach is not representative of Cape Town residents, but maybe that can be expected given the fact that Cape Town is still very much divided along racial lines compared to us in Joburg. But I would have loved to see more black people here.”