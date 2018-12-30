Editorial
The ugly ghosts trying to keep Clifton white by night
30 December 2018 - 00:02
The photograph circulating on social media of a bulky, bearded male in paramilitary fatigues patrolling the white sands of Clifton beach said it all.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.