South Africa

Teen arrested for murder after trying to stop assault of his mother

31 December 2018 - 19:16 By TimesLIVE
A teenager who stabbed his elder sister, as she attacked their mother, was arrested in the Eastern Cape.
A teenager who stabbed his elder sister, as she attacked their mother, was arrested in the Eastern Cape.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 13-year-old boy who intervened with a knife in a bid to stop his elder sister from assaulting their mother has been arrested for murder in the Eastern Cape.

Willowvale police arrested the teen after the altercation at Xonyeni Locality, Nquma Village, on Sunday evening.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said: “It is alleged that the 29-year-old sister was assaulting her mother on Sunday.

'Cop turned robber' arrested for stabbing girlfriend and her sister

A 38-year-old former police sergeant has been arrested for attempting to murder his girlfriend and her twin sister.
News
1 month ago

“It is further alleged that the suspect stabbed his elder sister on her upper body as he was trying to intervene. The 29-year-old woman passed away at the scene instantly.”

Manatha said the teenager would be handed over to social workers as he was still a minor.

He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court soon.

READ MORE:

KZN paramedic stabbed as he reports for work

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has strongly condemned an attack on a paramedic who was stabbed multiple times as he reported for duty.
News
1 day ago

Murder victim buried on Durban beach

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed repeatedly and buried on an Isipingo’s Dakota Beach.
News
6 hours ago

Durban cyclist stabbed during morning ride

A cyclist was attacked and stabbed on the M4 Ruth First Highway in Durban North on Thursday morning.
News
25 days ago

Most read

  1. Clifton all sun, sand and sizzle as beachgoers chill - for now South Africa
  2. Two dead, five injured in head-on collision near Nelspruit South Africa
  3. Teen arrested for murder after trying to stop assault of his mother South Africa
  4. Tense DR Congo counts vote in presidential poll Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X