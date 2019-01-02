Cause they can: Generous Saffers give big

A Cape Town three-year-old who cannot eat food without becoming seriously ill, a Johannesburg paediatrician who had battled cancer and a foundation that supports child burn victims won the hearts of donors on SA’s biggest crowdfunding platform last year.

According to BackaBuddy’s annual statistics – released to Times Select – the crowdfunding site raised R35m in 2018.

The “Save Aaron” campaign raised the highest amount, R1.5m, for Aaron Lipschitz, who has never shared a meal with his parents, had a slice of his own birthday cake or savoured the taste of a sweet.

