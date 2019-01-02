South Africa

Cause they can: Generous Saffers give big

02 January 2019 - 09:00 By Nivashni Nair
Three-year-old Aaron Lipschitz prepares to be hooked up for his 12-hour daily intravenous feed. With him are his parents Taryn and Steven.
Image: Supplied

A Cape Town three-year-old who cannot eat food without becoming seriously ill, a  Johannesburg paediatrician who had battled cancer and a foundation that supports child burn victims won the hearts of donors on SA’s biggest crowdfunding platform last year.

According to BackaBuddy’s annual statistics – released to Times Select – the crowdfunding site raised R35m in 2018.

The “Save Aaron” campaign raised the highest amount, R1.5m, for Aaron Lipschitz, who has never shared a meal with his parents, had a slice of his own birthday cake or savoured the taste of a sweet.

Read the full story on Times Select.

