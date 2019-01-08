Foot-and-mouth outbreak sends livestock exports into a tailspin

A highly contagious viral disease that affects livestock has been detected in South Africa.

The department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries (Daff) said on Tuesday that laboratory results for foot-and-mouth disease in cattle had come back positive in the Vhembe district of Limpopo.

Samples were collected during a disease investigation after reports of cattle with lameness were received.

"The positive location is just outside the foot-and-mouth disease control zone, in the free zone without vaccination," said the department in a statement.

"A team of experts from the department and the Limpopo veterinary services is on the ground conducting further investigations to verify the results and determine the extent of the outbreak.

"The control measures will be determined by the findings of this investigation."