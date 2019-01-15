Police investigate assault at Kimberley Boys' High orientation camp

Police are investigating allegations of assault at Kimberley Boys' High School in the Northern Cape.

This comes after criminal charges were filed against matric pupils following the school's annual orientation camp.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said on Tuesday that parents of a 13-year-old boy opened a common-assault case at the Barkly West police station.

The pupil said he was assaulted during a school trip at a resort in Barkly West on January 9 2019.

"No arrests have been made and the matter is being investigated," Ramatseba said.

Details are sketchy at this stage.

The school's old boys' union referred TimesLIVE to the department of education where spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said it was aware of the allegation.

Ntuane said the department had asked the school to prepare an incident report detailing what had happened.

"On the basis of the incident report, due internal process will be followed, including disciplinary processes (depending on the outcome of the report).

"The school has already indicated it would be reviewing the annual orientation camp as part of curbing any form of bullying," Ntuane said.

The department encouraged all schools to reinforce anti-bullying measures in their codes of conduct.

"We discourage any form of bullying be it physical or verbal," he said.