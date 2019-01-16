Plea for Schweizer-Reneke children to go back to school

North West education MEC Sello Lehari on Wednesday visited the Schweizer-Reneke junior school at the centre of a segregation row, promising to arrange counselling for the pupils.

The department said officials were appealing to parents to allow learners to go back to school, "since they are losing a lot of work".

Teaching has been disrupted at the school since a photograph was shared of black grade R children sitting at a separate desk from white pupils on the first day of the new school year, January 9.

"The parents were satisfied by the departmental intervention and promised to spread the word to other parents to bring learners to school," the statement read.

