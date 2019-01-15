South Africa

'I will clear my name': Schweizer-Reneke teacher plans legal action with union

15 January 2019 - 12:31 By TimesLIVE
Suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen at a joint press conference with Solidarity trade union on recent events at the town’s primary school.
Suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen at a joint press conference with Solidarity trade union on recent events at the town’s primary school.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Solidarity trade union is set to serve court papers before the end of the week asking that the "unlawful" suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen be lifted as a matter of urgency.

The union told a news conference on Tuesday it believed she had been a victim of high emotions which overlooked the truth.

"We are focusing on restoring her human dignity so that we do not lose an outstanding teacher," said the union. 

According to Solidarity chief executive Dr Dirk Hermann, North West education MEC Sello Lehari’s "hasty and populist actions" led to Barkhuizen’s unlawful suspension while being innocent.

Solidarity launches 'legal action' over Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension

Trade union Solidarity will on Tuesday announce the legal action to be taken to have the suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen ...
News
18 hours ago

Had he listened to the other side he would have reached a different conclusion, Solidarity claimed. “However, he charged and convicted her in bundu-court fashion in the presence of a worked-up crowd,” Hermann said.

Barkhuizen wept as she began reading a prepared statement, stating her commitment to teaching.

The uproar over the alleged segregation left "traumatised children crying and looking at me for consolation and me trying to calm them down while my life is being destroyed," she said.

"I do not know what the people who tried to ruin my life wanted to achieve. I just know that I had to stand and watch powerlessly how I was being judged from a stage. I had to endure insults and I was told that I may never teach again. I had to watch how people who have never met me tell me that they know exactly who I am. How they dragged my good name through the mud and then kept on kicking me while I was down just for the fun of it.

Security beefed up at Schweizer-Reneke school, government objects

The North West education department on Monday clarified that armed security was not permitted on any of its school premises.
News
1 day ago

"I will not be told what my worth is by people who do not know me. I will embark on this journey. I will clear my name. I will take on these people with power and I shall win.

"I am a good teacher. I am also not alone. Thank you to all the people – black and white – in my community and nationally who sent me a message or a prayer.

"Do not be sorry for me – I will not surrender. I will fight. I will make sure that what happened to me will never happen to any other teacher. I owe it to my own class, my colleagues and every child in South Africa who needs good teachers," Barkhuizen said. 

More to follow shortly

READ MORE:

Teacher suspended at North West's Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke amid race row

A teacher from Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West was suspended on Thursday following outrage over a picture she allegedly took of Grade R ...
News
5 days ago

It’s language, not race, says North West school - but MEC doesn't buy it

North West education MEC Sello Lehari was told the reason black pupils were separated from their white classmates at Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke was ...
News
4 days ago

SA Human Rights Commission 'deeply' concerned about discrimination at SA schools

The SA Human Rights Commission says it is "deeply" concerned about instances of discrimination at SA schools.
News
1 day ago

Another North West school rocked by allegations of racism

The North West department of education is on its way to Hoërskool Stilfontein to investigate allegations of racism.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Divisive hate gang' denounced by Schweizer-Reneke teacher South Africa
  2. Social media blackout in Zimbabwe as state threatens to shut internet Africa
  3. 'Personal interests' collapsing education at Durban high school South Africa
  4. Massive crocodile devours scientist alive in Indonesia World
  5. 'I will clear my name': Schweizer-Reneke teacher plans legal action with union South Africa

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X