'I will clear my name': Schweizer-Reneke teacher plans legal action with union

Had he listened to the other side he would have reached a different conclusion, Solidarity claimed. “However, he charged and convicted her in bundu-court fashion in the presence of a worked-up crowd,” Hermann said.

Barkhuizen wept as she began reading a prepared statement, stating her commitment to teaching.

The uproar over the alleged segregation left "traumatised children crying and looking at me for consolation and me trying to calm them down while my life is being destroyed," she said.

"I do not know what the people who tried to ruin my life wanted to achieve. I just know that I had to stand and watch powerlessly how I was being judged from a stage. I had to endure insults and I was told that I may never teach again. I had to watch how people who have never met me tell me that they know exactly who I am. How they dragged my good name through the mud and then kept on kicking me while I was down just for the fun of it.