WATCH | Shoprite manager suspended for swearing at employee

A Shoprite manager has been placed on suspension pending an investigation into an incident during which he was caught on video swearing at an employee.

In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media, he dares the employee to "take me on".

"Why don’t you beat me …" the manager is heard saying.

He then moves in closer and the employee responds: "I am not here to fight but to work."

The altercation continues and manager uses swear words including "voetsek", "f*** you", and "mother f***", to which the employee replies, "You too."