South Africa

Zimbabwe crisis could spill into neighbouring countries: Human Rights Watch

18 January 2019 - 06:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the magistrate's court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on January 16 2019.
People arrested during protests wait to appear in the magistrate's court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on January 16 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

While 2018 saw new leadership being announced in key southern African countries, the region’s leaders have failed to live up to the expectations of their electorates.

This is according to Human Rights Watch, which on Thursday launched its World Report 2019 in Johannesburg.

"The new crop of leaders across southern Africa should recognise that their citizens are expecting genuine improvements in human rights," said southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch Dewa Mavhinga.

Mavhinga said the current economic crisis in Zimbabwe could affect the African region if not addressed.

Zimbabwean citizens took to the streets this week following the announcement of a massive petrol price hike. The government was also accused of blocking the internet as citizens claimed they could not access social media.

More than 20 organisations in Africa signed a letter addressed to the country’s minister of communication to restore internet connection.

"We are calling on authorities in Zimbabwe to fully restore internet services in Zimbabwe … it is a human right that authorities are in breach of," Mavhinga said.

It was, however, later reported that internet connection was restored in the country on Thursday.

According to the Human Rights Watch report, the post-election violence in Zimbabwe last year signified that little had changed.

The report also notes that the Zimbabwean government has, since Emmerson Mnangagwa took office, struggled to revive the economy or "to effectively respond to the outbreak of cholera in August, which killed at least 50 people and infected thousands in Harare".

Mnangagwa’s administration, the report says, has failed to amend or repeal repressive laws in the country, such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Public Order and Security Act and the Criminal Law Act.

"These laws were used under [Robert] Mugabe to severely curtail basic rights through vague defamation clauses and draconian penalties," the report reads.

READ MORE:

Most shops, schools still closed as Zimbabwe stayaway enters day four

It was meant to last for only three days, but the stayaway called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions entered its fourth day on Thursday.
News
15 hours ago

Zimbabwe security forces 'used live ammunition to disperse protesters'

Zimbabwe security forces have been accused of killing at least five people and wounding 25 others during a crackdown on nationwide protests over a ...
News
1 day ago

South Africa 'monitoring' Zimbabwe as troops mount clampdown

The South African government on Wednesday "noted protest action in Zimbabwe" and said it was monitoring the situation. This comes amid reports of a ...
News
1 day ago

The Internet is back in Zimbabwe amid massive civil unrest

Internet services in Zimbabwe have been restored after a 24-hour blackout as the country experienced its biggest civil unrest since independence in ...
News
1 day ago

Timeline: From burning cars to police crackdown, Zimbabwe remains on edge

The Zim three-day stay-away protest concluded on Wednesday.
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Be warned: blue-light hijackers prowl SA-Botswana border South Africa
  2. 'I don't know if I'll make it home.' Our country's train drivers live in fear South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe crisis could spill into neighbouring countries: Human Rights Watch South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT TODAY | Bosasa’s ‘chicken order’ bribes| Blue-light hijackers ... News
  5. WATCH | 'Rolex gang' hits Joburg petrol station, robs German tourist South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
‘Rolex gang’ strikes again, robs tourist
X