Buses burnt in service delivery protest in North West

A service delivery protest broke out in the early hours of Monday morning in the North West as over 1,000 community members demanded roads and RDP houses.

Sunday Times photographer Thapelo Morebudi, who was on the scene, said community members burned several buses around 3am and are reportedly planning to march to Brits to hand over their memorandum at midday.

Some residents started a settlement opposite Lethlabile and now want the municipality to build roads and RDP houses.

The road between Lethlabile and Maboloka has been closed.

This is a developing story.