'My child must have been in agony': mom wants to know how disabled son was burnt at school

A Durban mother has had sleepless nights since discovering unexplained second-degree burns on her 11-year-old mentally disabled's son's thighs.

"I keep imagining how he must have been screaming and crying in pain. I can't even tell you how I feel. My child must have been in agony," Lulamisa Ncwana told TimesLIVE on Monday.

Ncwana, a nurse, described her son as "totally mentally disabled" as he has Hunter's Syndrome, a rare, inherited genetic disorder caused by a missing or malfunctioning enzyme.

"Lunzulu cannot talk so he can't tell us what happened."

On Thursday she received a call from Daydawn Special School in Sydenham, informing her that her son had diarrhoea and would be sent home.

When her son arrived home she noticed that he had burns on his thighs.

She took him to a clinic and thereafter to a hospital, where a doctor told her Lunzulu had second-degree burns on 3.5% of his body.