Supermarket's handmade wheelchair trolley a hit with customers

It took a Durban retail store owner less than 24 hours to come up with a wheelchair-friendly trolley that has delighted physically disabled customers.

Now the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA) is challenging all South African supermarkets to follow the example of Richdens Superspar in Hillcrest, where two wheelchair-compatible trolleys are available to customers.

A month ago, Durban resident Dee Beukes spoke to Richdens Superspar owner Marc Anderson about acquiring wheelchair-friendly trolleys as her mother, Pearl, struggled to shop without one.

"Can you imagine the shock and surprise I got when he phoned me the next day to ask if we could pop in to test drive his prototype! He had welded and worked on a test subject in one evening," she wrote on her Facebook page.