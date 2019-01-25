Agrizzi must apologise to me: ex-cop
25 January 2019 - 06:15
The state capture commission is looking into a claim by a former police officer that he has been falsely accused of breaching security protocol while Angelo Agrizzi was testifying last week.
Solomon Segale, who is currently employed by African Global, formerly known as Bosasa, told Times Select he was shocked to hear his name mentioned at the commission of inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
