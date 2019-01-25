World

Lavish wedding set for woman and her duvet

25 January 2019 - 06:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Piscale Sellick is set to marry her duvet in a lavish wedding ceremony where invitees are encouraged to wear comfy clothes like slippers and nighties.
Image: 123rf/lsantilli

Some of us talk about someday meeting the right person and marrying them. Along with this is a long list of qualities we need from them.

Unfortunately, not all of us end up finding the one, let alone walking down that aisle. But what if, for some of us, it's not the person but a thing?

In a report by Her, Piscalle Sellick, a 49-year-old woman from the UK is doing what many of us don't have the guts to - marrying our duvets.

Sellick describes her relationship with her duvet as the most consistent and reliable partnership and says her duvet gives her "the best hugs".

During the Sellick-duvet ceremony, full wedding vows will be read. Pretty 52 reports that the ceremony will be held on February 10 from 10-2pm at The Glorious Art House.

Guests at the wedding will also enjoy a "free wedding party". 

Sellick's wedding is unique and therefore has a twist to it. Instead of declaring her undying love for her duvet before a pastor, she will do so before a fellow artist. 

According to the Metro, Sellick has encouraged guests to wear comfy clothes like slippers, nighties and to even bring their duvets just in case it gets chilly on the big day. 

