SABC blames 'technical glitch' for salary drama but Twitter is not buying it
The SABC has pinned the blame for employees not getting their salaries on a 'technical glitch' on the part of a financial institution, insisting that staff will get paid today.
TimesLIVE reported that employees confirmed that they had not received their salaries.
Staff said that management had told them there was a technical glitch and they would be paid.
“The SABC would like to put on record that the technical error experienced this morning, in the payment of staff salaries, was due to problems experienced by the financial institution,” spokesperson Neo Momodu said.
He said the matter would be resolved “in a matter of hours”, and that staff would be paid by the end of the day.
On social media, many did not buy the explanation for the 'hold-up.'
The hashtag #SABCSalaries immediately shot up the trends list on Twitter with some offering sympathy for employees while others said they did not believe the 'financial glitch' response.
When you have a smallernyana idea of how the banking system works and others are busy saying it's a technical glitch.— Ntokozo Khanyile 🇿🇦 (@ntokozongwane1) January 29, 2019
A glitch drowning in a river of lies#SABCsalaries pic.twitter.com/KlBqMnTjUa
#SABCsalaries the SABC is reporting that SABC staff have not yet been paid.... 😢 pic.twitter.com/3C5SMGcNdY— G.S Maku (@gopolang6) January 29, 2019
I'm waiting for Hlaudi to say that during his time at the SABC no 'technical glitches' were experienced cause he left money in the bank 😆 #SABCsalaries— Teboho (@justteboho) January 29, 2019
SABC CFO tried to make EFT to pay salaries & the bank replied "Insufficient Funds."#SABCsalaries pic.twitter.com/yKwvEy3grY— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) January 29, 2019
i feel bad for not paying my TV licence🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ #SABCsalaries— 🇿🇦Jean M (@Kone_Maraba) January 29, 2019
Le gore who gets paid on the 29th? Out here being extra with weird pay days!!! #SABCsalaries pic.twitter.com/BumyInLvkM— Blacq Verity (@SasKwiin) January 29, 2019