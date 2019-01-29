SABC blames 'technical glitch' for salary drama but Twitter is not buying it

The SABC has pinned the blame for employees not getting their salaries on a 'technical glitch' on the part of a financial institution, insisting that staff will get paid today.

TimesLIVE reported that employees confirmed that they had not received their salaries.

Staff said that management had told them there was a technical glitch and they would be paid.

“The SABC would like to put on record that the technical error experienced this morning, in the payment of staff salaries, was due to problems experienced by the financial institution,” spokesperson Neo Momodu said.

He said the matter would be resolved “in a matter of hours”, and that staff would be paid by the end of the day.

On social media, many did not buy the explanation for the 'hold-up.'