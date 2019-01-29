South Africa

SABC employees left in lurch as salaries not paid

29 January 2019 - 07:43 By Matthew Savides
The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Staff at the beleaguered SABC woke up to a shocking realisation on Tuesday morning: their salaries had not been paid.

TimesLIVE has seen a notification from the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) stating they were aware of the non-payment. A staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed not receiving a salary.

Attempts to get comment from the union and from the SABC were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

However, speaking on Morning Live, SABC spokeswoman Neo Morodu said that payments were loaded on Monday, but there was a “technical error by the bank”. The salaries would be paid on Tuesday, she said.

The SAfm Twitter account also published a short update just before 7.30am offering hope to worried employees.

“SABC management has sought to assure its staff members that their salaries will be paid today. SABC management says there was a technical glitch on the side of the bank which resulted in salaries not been paid on time,” the tweet read.

This is a developing story.

