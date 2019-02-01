Cops name murder suspects who escaped from Joburg high court

Police have confirmed the identity of the two suspects who escaped from the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Capt Kay Makhubele named the pair as Andisile Ncanyelo and Njabulo Khumalo. They were due to appear in court on charges of murder.

"Ncanyelo was appearing in connection with a murder in Randfontein in 2017 and Khumalo was to appear for a murder in Kliptown in 2018," said Makhubele.

According to the court roll, Ncanyelo was to appear alongside two other accused for sentencing.

Khumalo was the only accused in his matter. He faced three counts of murder, two of attempted murder, a charge of robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Earlier, Makhubele told TimesLIVE the escapees could still be in the building. However, just before midday he said the two were not inside.

Asked how the escape happened, he said investigations were ongoing, but that court proceedings, which were disrupted by the evacuation and search for the pair, had since resumed.

This was the second time that prisoners had escaped from the same court in as many months.

In December 2018, two murder accused, Mongezi Mcunukelwa, 31, and Sbonelo Thwala, 21, fled.

Mcunukelwa was alleged to be a serial killer from Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, linked to 10 murders and attempted murders.

At the time, police said it was unclear how the two had escaped.