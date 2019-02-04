Protesters set Durban bus alight

Protesters set fire to a Durban city bus in Overport on Monday morning.

Metro police spokesman, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said that the area between Alpine and RD Naidu Roads was a no-go zone because of protest action.

He said a group of about 100 protesters had earlier blocked the entrance to the King Dinuzulu hospital in RD Naidu Road.

“A large crowd gathered outside the hospital, demanding jobs, and they became violent, stoning our vehicles when we asked them to disperse. A bus was then set alight and police are arresting protesters now,” Sewpersad said.

He urged motorists to avoid Clare, RD Naidu and Alpine Roads because of the violence in the area.

Sewpersad said protesters had also blockaded Mangosuthu Highway in Umlazi, south of Durban. He said students were students were burning tyres on the road and the east bound carriageway was closed.