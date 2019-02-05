Capetonians about to find out what their properties are worth when it comes to rates

Neilson said it was important to remember that the growth in a property's value since the 2015 general valuation would not equate to a rise in someone's rates bill.

"Property valuations are independent of the money required to fund services. Cape Town experienced positive growth in property value over the last three years," he said.

"This is advantageous to property owners. Although the year-on-year property growth in the first half of 2018 has, in some areas, been less substantial than in the recent past, the full three-year period between the valuation cycles should be considered to determine the trend."

An indication of rates payable based on new valuations would be ready by April, said Neilson. "This will be after the new rate-in-the-rand is determined by council, and this is subject to the city's budget requirements for the 2019-2020 financial year."

The first rates bills based on the new valuations will be sent out in July.

Neilson said Cape Town conducted a general valuation every three years, rather than the four years specified in legislation, to ease the impact of large fluctuations in property prices.