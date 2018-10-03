South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay property valuation objections will finally be heard

03 October 2018 - 14:18 By Siyamtanda Capa
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will finally start processing hundreds of property valuation appeals after the composition of a new appeals board was approved.

This comes more than a year after the 2017 general property valuations process‚ which left about 430 owners unhappy with the way the city had valued their properties.

Up until now‚ property owners who had objected to the city’s valuations of their properties could not appeal as there was no board in place.

The municipality is required by the Local Government Municipal Property Rates Amendment Act to establish the board through co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa.

A report meant to be tabled to the budget and treasury portfolio committee on Monday details how former mayor Athol Trollip and Xasa could not see eye-to-eye on the people proposed to serve on the board.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said on Tuesday that Xasa had appointed the members of the appeals board on September 18 and notified the municipality on Saturday.

