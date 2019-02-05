State, Ford in cahoots over Kuga fire death probe, claims Gerrie Nel
05 February 2019 - 07:00
Collusion, allegations of deceit, lying witnesses, missing evidence, botched investigations and corporate strong-arm tactics drove the start of a bitter battle for answers to the death of Reshall Jimmy, who was burnt alive in his Ford Kuga in 2015.
In the opening round of the inquest, the prosecutor and lawyers for the global motoring giant were accused of being in cahoots.
