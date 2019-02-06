South Africa

Mboro: 'I am compelled by the word of God to support Bushiri'

06 February 2019 - 06:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Prophet Mboro is in full support of his brother, prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who stands accused of fraud and money laundering.
Prophet Mboro is in full support of his brother, prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who stands accused of fraud and money laundering.
Image: Pastor Mboro Instagram

Incredible Happenings Ministries church leader Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng said he wasn't fazed by those who criticise his association with his "brother", Shepherd Bushiri.

"I am criticised by fellow church members and ordinary members of the community for my support of Bushiri, but I am unfazed. All I care about is that God is happy with me. People talk but we pray for sinners and horrible people every day, so why can we not pray for one another?" he told TimesLIVE. 

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are due to appear in court on Wednesday, February 6, on charges relating to money laundering, organised crime and fraud.

The police's elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, launched an investigation into Bushiri in 2015, following a purchase of a private jet that cost around R15.3m in cash, as well as allegations that the prophet transported millions of dollars a month to Malawi, his country of birth.

Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and wife 'arrested for fraud' involving R15.3m

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife have been arrested on fraud and money laundering charges involving more ...
News
4 days ago

Mboro said he would be in court to show his support.

"We need to sympathise. The Shepherd is being attacked. With this said, I do not blame the Hawks. They must be allowed to do their job."

From stampedes to R1m gifts, 5 times Prophet Bushiri made headlines

From deadly stampedes to money laundering investigations, Prophet Bushiri dominates headlines for the wrong reasons.
News
13 days ago

Prayer and anger: South Africans divided over Bushiri as church leader appears in court

Followers of controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri rallied together outside the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. US supports 'dictators, butchers and extremists' in Middle East, says Iran World
  2. Trump vows to build border wall, warns Democrats against investigations World
  3. Five things worth knowing about foot-and-mouth disease South Africa
  4. Woolies apologises after Valentine's ad gets a lot of hate South Africa
  5. Estimated R165m Powerball jackpot up for grabs News

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X