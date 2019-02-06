South Africa

Protests, hunger strikes and violence dominate university kick-off

06 February 2019 - 07:19 By Odwa Mjo
A student died after he was shot at the Durban University of Technology amid protests.
Students at the Durban University of Technology, the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits University have embarked on protests over funding woes as the academic year kicked off.

The protests have been marred by altercations between students and law enforcement on the campuses, which allegedly led to the death of a student who was fatally wounded at DUT on Tuesday, February 5.

DUT released a statement notifying students that the university would be closed until further notice due to Tuesday's events, which also left a staff member severely injured.

News24 reported that the UKZN SRC said protests would continue at all their campuses until management approached student leadership.

Wits students clashed with security at the Braamfontein Main Campus as protests intensified on the second day. The university beefed up security as students vowed to disrupt classes until their grievances pertaining to fees and accommodation were addressed.

Protesting students also embarked on a hunger strike. Students say they want free accommodation for those affected by historical debt.

Campus security clashed with students at Wits University on Tuesday as protests continued over funding and accommodation.
