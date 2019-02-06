Protests, hunger strikes and violence dominate university kick-off

News24 reported that the UKZN SRC said protests would continue at all their campuses until management approached student leadership.

Wits students clashed with security at the Braamfontein Main Campus as protests intensified on the second day. The university beefed up security as students vowed to disrupt classes until their grievances pertaining to fees and accommodation were addressed.

Protesting students also embarked on a hunger strike. Students say they want free accommodation for those affected by historical debt.